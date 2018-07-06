Fireworks cause fires, keep firefighters busy on July 4

From a press release:

Personnel from the Stafford County Fire and Rescue Department had a busy 4th of July. At 4:33 pm, units were called to the 700 block of Edwards Drive for a report of the back of a house on fire. The first unit arrived to find a large portion of the garage and rear of the house heavily involved in fire. Two adults were displaced by the fire. The Fire Marshal’s Officer determined the cause of the fire to be accidental and damage was estimated at $97,000.

At 5:27 pm, an alert neighbor noticed vinyl siding burning on the rear of a house on Worsham Lane. The first unit arrived in ten minutes to find mulch and siding smoldering to the rear of the house. The fire was quickly extinguished with the house sustaining minimal damage. There was no one home at the time of the fire.

Fireworks played a role in two additional fires during the holiday. At 10:49 pm, fire and rescue units responded to a reported structure fire on Ridgewood Drive. The first unit arrived within five minutes to find a trash can on fire in the area of the garage. An occupant of the house received minor burns as a result of trying to extinguish the fire. There was minimal damage to the structure. Later in the evening, units responded to a dumpster fire that was caused by discarded fireworks.