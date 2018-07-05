Brew Republic Bierwerks ‘Night Mare’ a dream prize winner

From an email:

Brew Republic Bierwerks, a local craft brewery located in Woodbridge, Virginia received the Bronze Medal in the Dark and Strong British Beer category for its Night Mare Oatmeal Stout.

The Night Mare | Oatmeal Stout | 5.5% ABV | 30.3 IBU

The Night Mare is a jet black, medium-bodied dry stout that pours with a tan, creamy head. The flavor is dominated by dark roasted grains that provide coffee and chocolate flavor notes, as well as oats that provide a grainy creaminess. The hops are subdued for balance. This stout will haunt your dreams, and you will thank her for it.

The Virginia Craft Brewers Guild hosted the 7th annual Virginia Craft Beer Cup competition, which drew 375 entries in 27 categories from more than 100 breweries.

Brew Republic owners Jeff and Amy Frederick attended the celebration at WestRock in Richmond. “We’re so honored to win a medal for our Night Mare. It is a taproom favorite of so many of our citizens and this truly validates all of the hard work of our brewing team.”