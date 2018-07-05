Arrest made after Snap Chat drug deal goes bad

From Prince William police:

Armed Robbery | Use of a Firearm in Commission of a Felony *ARREST – On July 3, Aaron Deon Marshall BURKE was taken into custody by detectives with the Street Crimes Unit. The accused was wanted for a robbery that occurred in the 8000 block of Ashton Ave in Manassas on March 24.

Arrested on July 3:

Aaron Deon Marshall BURKE, 19, of 9337 King George Dr in Manassas

Charged with robbery and use of a firearm in commission of a felony

Court Date: Pending | Bond: Unavailable