Arrest made after Snap Chat drug deal goes bad
From Prince William police:
Armed Robbery | Use of a Firearm in Commission of a Felony *ARREST – On July 3, Aaron Deon Marshall BURKE was taken into custody by detectives with the Street Crimes Unit. The accused was wanted for a robbery that occurred in the 8000 block of Ashton Ave in Manassas on March 24.Arrested on July 3:
Aaron Deon Marshall BURKE, 19, of 9337 King George Dr in Manassas
Charged with robbery and use of a firearm in commission of a felony
Court Date: Pending | Bond: Unavailable
- Armed Robbery | Use of a Firearm in Commission of a Felony [Previously Released] – On March 24 at 6:00PM, officers responded to the 8000 block of Ashton Ave in Manassas (20109) to investigate a robbery. The victim, a 16-year-old male, reported to police that he arranged to meet a male through the social media app “SnapChat” in the above area to conduct a narcotics transaction. During the transaction, the suspect brandished a handgun and took the victim’s money before fleeing the area on foot. A police K-9 searched the area for the suspect who was not located. No injuries were reported. Detectives from the Robbery Unit were able to identify the suspect as Aaron Deon Marshall BURKE. Following the investigation, detectives obtained warrants for the arrest of the suspect. Attempts to locate the accused have been unsuccessful. The investigation continues.
