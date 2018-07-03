Victim, 62, roughed up, robbed outside apartment complex

From Prince William police:

Strong Armed Robbery – On July 2 at 5:51PM, officers responded to investigate a robbery that occurred in the 10600 block of Blendia Ln in Manassas (20109) earlier that afternoon. The investigation revealed that two unknown males approached the victim, a 62-year-old man, as he was getting out of his vehicle, which he had just parked. During the encounter, the suspects demanded money from the victim then punched him several times. The suspects rummaged through the victim’s pockets and took his wallet and cell phone before fleeing the area on foot. Minor injuries were reported. A police K-9 searched for the suspects who were not located. The investigation continues.

Suspect Descriptions:

A black male of unknown age, approximately 6’0″, 165lbs with a thin build