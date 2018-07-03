Grammy recording artist, Windham Hill Records founder Will Ackerman to perform

From an email:

WHAT: Grammy Award®-winning recording artist and producer Will Ackerman presents a reflective, heartfelt performance in Merchant Hall. The highly regarded founder of Windham Hill Records and pioneer of the New Age music movement showcases his remarkable musical vision and “thorough love of the mystery of making music” in this special Hylton Center EXTRA! performance. Ackerman will be joined onstage by guitarists Shaun Hopper and Vin Downes.

WHEN: Saturday, October 6 at 8 p.m.

WHERE: Hylton Performing Arts Center, 10960 George Mason University, Manassas VA 20110

TICKETS: $45

DETAILS: Tickets are currently available to Friends and subscribers of the Hylton Center only. Tickets go on sale to the public on August 1 at HyltonCenter.org or by calling 703-993-7759.

SPONSORS: NOVEC | Buck and Julie Waters, The Waters Foundation