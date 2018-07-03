Don’t miss these local Independence Day events

It’s going to be a scorcher this Independence Day. But for those who pack plenty of fluids and want to brave the summertime heat, the biggest holiday of the season will feature local events that rarely disappoint.

Dale City Independence Day Parade

10 a.m.

14090 Gemini Way

Dale City, Va. 22193

Celebrate America on the fourth of July, in Dale City for the 47th annual Dale City Independence Day Parade. Come bleed red, white, and blue while you enjoy the showcasing of scouting troops, churches, politicians, performing arts groups, and more.

The parade line up begins at 9:00 am and the parade will promptly start at 10:00 am at Kirkdale Road and Dale Boulevard. Following the patriotic parade (approximately at Noon) will be the Family Fun Day festivities including vendors, games, and entertainment which run until 2 p.m. taking place at Gemini Way (the Dale City Commuter Lot).

Celebrate Independence Day at George Washington’s boyhood home

10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

268 King’s Highway

Fredericksburg, Va. 22405

Tour the Washington house, learn about archaeology at Ferry Farm, enjoy a patriotic flag retirement ceremony, interact with colonial and Civil War reenactors as well as members of the Patawomeck tribe, listen to festive music, view living history demonstrations and theatre performances, and participate in educational programs, crafts, games, and hands-on activities for the whole family.

Cost: $1 per person?Parking: Eagles Lodge – 21 Cool Springs Road Fredericksburg (Stafford County) 22405?, Shuttles run between the Eagles Lodge and Ferry Farm.

Celebrate America Fireworks in Manassas

Activities and vendors 3 p.m. / fireworks 9:15 p.m.

9431 West Street

Manassas, Va. 20110

Manassas will once again host the largest firework show in Northern Virginia. The event will take place in historic downtown in an area surrounding the train station.

At 3 p.m, children’s activities begin. At 4 p.m., food concessionaires and vendors will open their booths. A fireworks show begins at 9:15 p.m.

The city’s parking garage next to the train station will be closed due to safety concerns. There will be downtown street closures for the Independence Day event.

Fireworks at the Pfitz in Woodbridge

Potomac Nationals vs. Salem Red Sox

7 County Complex Court

Woodbridge, Va. 22192

Swing on down to the annual Potomac Nationals Game vs the Salem Red Sox to enjoy America’s favorite pastime, baseball.

Players will be wearing military themed jerseys during the game as the slide into first base to the waving of a mini American flag that fans can take home. After the game, don’t strike out. Stay for the postgame firework show.