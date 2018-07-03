Menu
Woodbridge
Authorities say they found $26,000 worth of meth on I-95 in Stafford

News
Potomac Local
July 3, 2018 / 6:58 pm / Leave a Comment

From the Stafford sheriff’s office: 

Shea

On June 28, 2018, as part of a several_month investigation by the Special Investigations Unit, a traffic stop was conducted by deputies in the area of the Interstate 95 southbound exit ramp to Courthouse Road. During the stop, the driver was identified as a Heather Stock, 25, of Spotsylvania and the passenger as Shea McDuffie, 26, of Ashland.

Shortly thereafter, Deputy Alex Smith arrived on scene with his trained narcotics K9 “LOBO” and walked around the exterior of the vehicle. The K9 gave a positive alert on the vehicle.

Stock

During a search, more than nine ounces of methamphetamine with an estimated street value of more than $26,000 was located. The search also revealed packaging materials, digital scales, smoking devices, and a small amount of marijuana.

McDuffie was arrested and charged with possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine and conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine. Stock was arrested and charged with conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.

Both suspects were incarcerated at Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.

