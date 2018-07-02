Stafford government center shut down after air conditioner fails
STAFFORD — The mercury is expected to climb into the high 90s today with heat index values reaching 105 degrees.
A lack of air conditioning has forced the closure of the Stafford County Government Center today.
From an email:
Due to a malfunction in an air conditioning unit in the George L. Gordon, Jr., building, most of the building is without air conditioning. As of 10:30 a.m., the Gordon building is closed for business. Other departments located outside the Gordon building will remain open and continue serving citizens.
The meeting of the Telecommunications Commission scheduled for tonight has been canceled. The next meeting is scheduled for Monday, August 6, 2018, at 7:00 p.m. inthe County Administration Conference Room of the George L. Gordon, Jr., Government Center, 1300 Courthouse Road, Stafford, VA 22554.
The meeting of the Architectural Review Board scheduled for tonight has been canceled. The next meeting is scheduled for Monday, August 6, 2018, at 6:00 p.m. in Conference Room ABC of the George L. Gordon, Jr., Government Center, 1300 Courthouse Road, Stafford, VA 22554.
