One shot in Dale City on Monday afternoon
DALE CITY — One man was shot today near a Pizza Hut in Dale City on Monday.
What we know now from police:
*INCIDENT: Shooting | Woodbridge;
Officers are currently on scene investigating a shooting in the area of Filarete St and Forestdale Ave. Male victim sustained a gunshot wound and was flown to an area hospital. Condition unknown.
No suspect description available at this time.
Residents in the area can expect a heavy police presence as the investigation continues.
- The FREE email packed with local news
- The FREE email packed with local news
- The FREE email packed with local news
© 2018 Potomac Local Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.