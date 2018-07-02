Menu
One shot in Dale City on Monday afternoon

News
Potomac Local
July 2, 2018 / 5:21 pm / Leave a Comment

DALE CITY — One man was shot today near a Pizza Hut in Dale City on Monday. 

What we know now from police: 

*INCIDENT: Shooting | Woodbridge;
Officers are currently on scene investigating a shooting in the area of Filarete St and Forestdale Ave. Male victim sustained a gunshot wound and was flown to an area hospital. Condition unknown.

No suspect description available at this time.

Residents in the area can expect a heavy police presence as the investigation continues.

 
