Lauryn Laslie of Woodbridge makes Peach Belt Conference Honor Roll

The Peach Belt Conference released the 2017-18 PBC Presidential Honor Roll, and Lauryn Laslie, from Woodbridge, VA, made the Bronze Scholars list.

Laslie’s major at the University of South Carolina Aiken is Special Education.

The Presidential Honor Roll honors all student-athletes at the 12 PBC member institutions who had a GPA of 3.0 or higher for the academic year.

The honor roll has been divided into four groups: Presidential Scholars, Bronze Scholars, Silver Scholars and Gold Scholars. All student-athletes with a GPA from 3.0 to 3.24 are Presidential Scholars while Bronze Scholars are 3.25 to 3.49; Silver 3.50 to 3.74 and Gold Scholars are those with a 3.75 to 4.00.

USC Aiken, a comprehensive university in the University of South Carolina system, offers undergraduate and master’s degrees to more than 3,500 students in 50 programs of study. USC Aiken is ranked the #1 public regional college in the South by U.S. News & World Report’s guide “America’s Best Colleges.” The 2018 distinction marks USC Aiken’s 20th consecutive ranking among the top three in this category and the 13th time in first place.