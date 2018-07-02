Child, 7, snatched during argument

From Prince William police:

?Child Endangerment | Felony Eluding – On June 30 at 3:02AM, officers responded to an apartment located in the 18100 block of Kilmer Ln in Triangle (22172) to investigate a domestic assault.

The victim, a 23-year-old woman, reported to police that she was involved in verbal altercation with the accused, an acquaintance, while driving to an apartment in Dumfries. When the two arrived at their destination, the victim retrieved their 7-month-old child from the apartment and returned to the vehicle.

When the victim returned, the argument continued and escalated physically. During the encounter, the accused assaulted the victim and threw her cell phone to the ground, damaging it.

The accused then took the child from the victim and drove away, leaving the victim behind. The victim contacted police and provided a description of the vehicle the accused was driving.

A responding officer located the vehicle in the area of Dumfries Rd and Jefferson Davis Hwy and stopped the vehicle. While the officer was approaching the vehicle, the accused drove away at a high rate of speed with the juvenile still inside.

The officer followed the vehicle until it went through a red light on Jefferson Davis Hwy at Wayside Dr at which point the officer lost sight of the vehicle. Following the investigation, an officer obtained multiple arrest warrants for the accused who was eventually located at his residence in Woodbridge later that evening and arrested without incident.

No injuries were reported.

Arrested on June 30:

Sequan Anthony FOWLER, 23, of 12905 Kerrydale Rd in Woodbridge

Charged with child endangerment, domestic assault & battery, destruction of property, felony eluding, driving on a revoked license, and disregarding a traffic signal

Court Date: Pending | Bond: Held WITHOUT bond