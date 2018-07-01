The City of Manassas is home to two of Virginia’s leading industries

Two of the Commonwealths leading industries are major economic generators in the City of Manassas.

According to a recent report from the Virginia Employment Commission, Manassas-based companies in the professional and technical services offer the 4th highest wages in the state.

Healthcare and social assistance wages in Manassas rank in the top 10.

Companies like Micron, Lockheed Martin, and Novant Health UVA Health system drive local economic growth and employ thousands in Manassas; thanks in part to the availability of skilled labor and the City’s pro-business climate.

These fields account for nearly 25% of total employment and $77 billion in total wages state-wide. As innovation and technological advancement continue to be made employment and wages are expected to rise.

The City of Manassas works closely with its major employers, Northern Virginia Community College and George Mason University to ensure current and future workforce needs are met and the companies continue to grow and thrive.

To read the full report, click here.