Outdoor performance at Manassas NOVA to celebrate ‘the smooth, rhythmic sounds of jazz’

From an email:

The Creative and Performing Arts Center, Inc. (CAPAC), in partnership with the Prince William County Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. will bring an evening of musical delight to the Prince William County community and surrounding areas this summer. Celebrating the smooth, rhythmic sounds of jazz, three acts will perform on Saturday, July 28, 2018, at 1:00 p.m. at the beautiful Mary Louise Jackson Amphitheater on the Manassas campus of Northern Virginia Community College.

The fully equipped facility provides a professional venue for local, regional and national performing artists. The amphitheater features 500 bench seats and lawn seating for an additional 200, in a relaxing park-like setting. Vendors, food trucks and wineries will also be available.

Tickets are $40 for amphitheater seats, $30 for adult lawn seats and $15 for children’s seats, and may be purchased at jazzintheparkpwc.org.

Internationally renowned veteran artist Norman Connor, a Philadelphia native, jazz drummer, composer, arranger and producer, has received both American and international acclaim for many of his recordings. With over 40 years of hits, some timeless classics to his credit are “You are My Starship,” “Valentine Love” and “Betcha by Golly Wow,” in which he collaborated with the late songstress Phyllis Hyman.

Tony Craddock, Jr., an emerging jazz saxophonist regionally known as an artist ”whose music uplifts people like a cold front lifts warm air,” has performed in venues across the Washington, D.C., metropolitan area. Tony released his third studio album, H 2 O, on March 16, 2018. As the bandleader and music director of Tony Craddock, Jr. and Cold Front, he believes his music has nothing to do with him, but rather the gifts God has bestowed upon him.

Vanilla Summit, a five-member band hailing from Richmond, Va., has molded the grooves of jazz, Latin and hip-hop to create music for your mind, body and spirit. The band includes Ryan Gary on guitar, Nate Clark on saxophone, Avery Jeffry on bass, Alec Gary on drums and Austin Martin on percussion. Vanilla Summit brings a smooth, comprehensive sound as they fuse the foundations of the old with a new and vibrant twist.

Not only are you in for a treat, but a portion of the proceeds from this event will be used to continue both non-profits’ organizational missions to promote educational engagement through future productions, scholarships, academic excellence and to provide support to other charitable community organizations.