As a U.S. Army veteran who served in Iraq, I was heartened last year when Prince William County created a veterans treatment docket. Upon returning to the U.S., many of the men and women that I served with now experience post-traumatic stress and other health problems that may lead to opioid abuse.?

Also, as a law enforcement officer, I can share with you that I am not only concerned about veterans, but also the lasting impact of the opioid crisis in our communities. This epidemic has increased our mortality rates and has lead more individuals who suffer from the disease of addiction to commit fraud and other crimes.

As a result, the criminal justice system has had to deal with this crisis head-on and often without the needed resources. ??One potentially life-saving resource is Naloxone, a drug that can reverse the effects of an opioid overdose.

With the passage of Medicaid expansion, Virginia now has more flexibility to get the residents the mental healthcare they need, fund programs to prevent use and provide access to drugs like Naloxone. I hope that we will be able to innovate and find creative ways to get this drug not only in the hands of first responders but also to other to individuals who are susceptible to an overdose.??

Much like AED defibrillators have shown the ability to save a life during a cardiac arrest, the drug Naloxone should be accessible to prevent an overdose.

Virginia’s physicians have been responding to?this epidemic by co-prescribing Naloxone to individuals who are considered at-risk.?? Medicaid expansion was a start, but I encourage everyone to vote this year to send leaders to Congress who will increase Medicaid and Medicare funding, so residents can get the care they need.

It is my hope that our Senators, Mark Warner and Tim Kaine, will support co-prescription guidelines for life-saving drugs and treatment, so our states have both the resources and flexibility necessary to combat the opioid crisis.

Joshua L. King is a resident of Prince William County and lost to fellow Democrat Jennifer Caroll Foy in the 2017 Democratic Primary Election.