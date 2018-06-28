Police to hit the water this weekend looking for drunken boaters

WOODBRIDGE — Prince William County police were on the Occoquan River on Thursday.

Officers on the county’s police boat could be been on the water talking with other boaters that were anchored in Belmont Bay in Woodbridge. The patrols came the before the start of a larger enforcement effort — Operation Dry Water.

This weekend, just before the biggest holiday of the summer, police will patrol the Potomac River and its tributaries in Prince William County making sure boaters are operating their crafts safely, and not under the influence of alcohol.

