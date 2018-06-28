Menu
Woodbridge woman named to the Miami University spring 2018 president’s list

News
Potomac Local
June 28, 2018 / 10:22 pm / Leave a Comment

From an email: 

Maria Kruger was named to the Miami University spring 2018 president’s list.

Miami University students who are ranked in the top three percent of undergraduate students within each division for second semester 2017-18 have been named to the president’s list recognizing academic excellence.

Kruger, from Woodbridge (22191), is majoring in Mathematics, Integrated Mathematics.

Considered one of eight original “Public Ivies” in the country, Miami University is located in Oxford, Ohio. The university is consistently ranked by U.S. News and World Report for its commitment to undergraduate teaching and is the number one college town according to Forbes.

