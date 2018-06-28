From an email:

Maria Kruger was named to the Miami University spring 2018 president’s list.

Miami University students who are ranked in the top three percent of undergraduate students within each division for second semester 2017-18 have been named to the president’s list recognizing academic excellence.

Kruger, from Woodbridge (22191), is majoring in Mathematics, Integrated Mathematics.

