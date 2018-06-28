Flood debris removed, River Road reopens

FALMOUTH — Crews in Falmouth bottom are done mopping up the mess.

The portion of River Road that had been closed after this past weekend’s flooding on the Rappahannock River, between Gordon Street and the entrance to Pratt Park, is now open to traffic once again.

The river spilled its banks and crested at 25 feet on Sunday. The waters brought tree trunks and debris from upstream, west of Fredericksburg, an area that was hard hit by heavy rain.

When the water receded, tree limbs and logs were left piled on River Road. Portions of the pavement were showing signs of buckling after being submerged under water.

We were in Falmouth on Monday to watch some of the clean-up efforts. Heavy equipment was called in to remove the trees, while officials at the Stafford County Government worked with the Virginia Department of Transportation to remove the debris and get the roadway open once again.

A series of homes along River Road near the intersection of Gordon Street was also flooded. On Monday, we saw those homeowners working hard to pump out the remaining water in their basements.

River Road is the popular cut-through route that carries 5,700 cars per day, according to VDOT. The road links Route 3 at the Chatham Bridge to Falmouth, Route 1, and Route 17.