Free webinar focuses risks, medication challenges for older adults

Research conducted by Home Instead Inc., franchisor of the Home Instead Senior Care network, indicates that as the number of prescription medication a person (ages 70 or older) takes increases, so do challenges with medication management and potential health risks.

Register for this webinar to discover the ways medications can jeopardize an older adult’s health and independence. Learn about solutions that could help families and their older loved ones pinpoint potential threats an start the conversations that can potentially lead to effective solutions.

Participants in this webinar will be able to:

Identify the potential risks associated with medication mismanagement

Understand common medication challenges for older adults and signs to look for when medications are to blame for health issues

Recognize risks of common conditions that impact medication management

Help strengthen he role of the family in reducing the potential for medication risks

Learn more about resources to help families feel confident about keeping older adults safe at home

The webinar will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, July 11, 2018, and is offered in cooperation with the American Society on Aging. For more information and to complete the required pre-registration, go to CaregiverStress.com/ProfessionalEducation