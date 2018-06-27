American Legion Post 1799 of Haymarket/Gainesville sends participants to Boys, Girls State programs

From an email:

Six boys and two girls, sponsored by American Legion Post 1799 of Haymarket/Gainesville, have completed the Virginia Boys State and Girls State programs of the American Legion Department of Virginia.

Boys State, held at Radford University and Girls State, held at Longwood University, each from June 17-23, provides delegates with an immersive experience designed to enshrine within them with knowledge of the rights and privileges, duties, and responsibilities of citizens of Virginia.

Delegates have the opportunity to run for election for various offices including mayor, city council, sheriff, Supreme Court justice, delegate, senator, attorney general, lieutenant governor, and governor. Attendees participate in mock legislative and court sessions designed to provide a real-world experience that simulates the functions of state government.

In addition, delegates have the opportunity to participate in recreational activities ranging from band and chorus to athletics. Delegates are also afforded the opportunity to attend classes in public speaking and parliamentary procedures.

This year’s guest speakers included Lieutenant Governor Justin Fairfax, and Governor Ralph Northam as well as several members of the Virginia House of Delegates and State Senate.

Post 1799 annually selects delegates from Battlefield and Patriot High Schools, based on the applicant’s academic performance, interest in civics, and demonstrated a commitment to public and community service.

This year’s Boys State attendees were Blake Brown (elected State Delegate), Casey Cho, Austin Gonzales (elected Mayor), Nathan Hakimpour (elected State Senator), Norideen Hussny-Hunt, and Robert Lazar (elected to City Council). Girls State attendees were Victoria Witmer and Claire Graser.