There a common sight at many firehouses in the region, and now they will be installed in more stations in Stafford County.

From a press release:

Stafford County is installing exhaust capture and removal systems in its stations to protect the health of its Fire and Rescue personnel. The diesel engines parked in the bays of stations produce a mixture of toxic gases and particulates from the combustion process, many of which contain known cancer-causing substances. The systems were already installed in some stations, but Stafford’s Board of Supervisors recently authorized the County to appropriate $488,627 to purchase them for all the stations.

When a fire truck or ambulance is started in the apparatus bay of the fire station, gases and particulates are released into the air and, over time, accumulate on the floor, the walls, and in many cases the protective clothing items that are stored nearby. The gases and soot can also find their way into the living quarters of the station through ductwork, doors and stairwells. Hazardous vehicle exhaust emissions in a fire station are one of the most significant cancer health risks for a firefighter or emergency medical technician. The Plymovent vehicle exhaust system connects to the exhaust pipe of the vehicle, then attaches to the exhaust removal motor and is activated when the vehicle is started. It then removes the exhaust to the exterior of the station at the roof line.

Using the same systems in all stations will enable the continuity of operations as well as centralized purchasing of parts, repair order and any warranty needs that may arise. The system allows Fire and Rescue stations to comply with National Fire Protection Association air safety standards.