Portion of Choptank Road to close for drainpipe work

From a press release:

The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) will close Choptank Road between Wood Drive and Furnace Road in Stafford County for a drainage pipe rehabilitation project.

Choptank Road will be closed to through traffic around 5 p.m. on Thursday, June 28 for approximately 10 weeks, while construction is underway.

Access to driveways will be maintained for residents who live in this section of Choptank Road.

Crews will be lining drainage pipes underneath the road.

Weather permitting, work is expected to be complete and the road will reopen to traffic before Labor Day, which is September 3.

Signs will be posted along the recommended detour, which is approximately a half mile:

Huckstep Avenue

Message boards are posted to alert motorists to the upcoming road closure and detour.

Choptank Road carries approximately 4,300 vehicles a day, according to a 2017 traffic count.