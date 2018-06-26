Beauty Bandit hits cosmetic store near Dumfries

From Prince William police:

Commercial Burglaries – On June 26 at 1:49AM, officers responded to Beauty Town located at 17064 Jefferson Davis Hwy in Dumfries (22026) to investigate an alarm activation. When officers arrived, they discovered an unsecured rear door. The investigation revealed the suspect entered a neighboring business, China 1, through a front window that was found damaged. Once inside, the suspect cut a hole into the drywall to gain access to Beauty Town. An undisclosed amount of money was taken from China 1, and hair clippers were reported missing from Beauty Town. A police K-9 was used to search for the suspect who was not located. The investigation continues.

Suspect Description:

Black male, approximately 17-21 years old, with a thin build

Last seen wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt with a red and blue stripe across the front and back, black jeans, white socks, blue shoes, and a bandana covering his face.