26 people from 14 homes displaced by Woodbridge fire

Occoquan-Woodbridge-Lorton Volunteer Firefighters responded to the report of an apartment fire at 1284 Bayside Avenue within minutes and reported smoke showing from the front of the building.

Crews entered the apartment building to search for one resident who was reported unaccounted for by Prince William County Police, so a second alarm was called.

Fire was knocked down approximately 20 minutes later. The missing resident was later located, uninjured, after self-evacuating. Crews remained on scene for several hours. 26 people and two dogs were displaced. 14 units were affected. There were no reported injuries. Red Cross was called in to assist.

The blaze is under investigation by the Prince William County Fire Marshal’s Office. Fire and Rescue units from OWL VFD, Dale City VFD, PWCDF&R, Dumfries-Triangle VFD, PWC PD responded to the incident.