Hylton Performing Arts Center’s Niyati awarded for work with vets

Dr. Nayati Dhokai, of the Hylton Performing Arts Center, was honored for her work with veterans.

More from an email:

Niyati is a Mason alumna who currently serves as Program Manager of the Veterans and the Arts Initiative at the Hylton Performing Arts Center in Manassas, as well as Research Assistant Professor at Mason’s College of Visual & Performing Arts. Last week, she was one of the exemplary women honored at the Virginia Department of Veterans Services Summit “Change Makers & Trailblazers: The Power of Being a Woman-The Strength of Being a Veteran.” Niyati was named Change Maker of the Year in recognition of her establishment of the Veterans and Arts Initiative. Please see the press release attached for details.

Spearheaded by Niyati, the Veterans and the Arts Initiative provides year-round arts opportunities for Veterans, Servicemembers, their families, and military caregivers. These opportunities include workshops, exhibitions, and special events featuring music, visual art, dance, theater, and poetry. The Initiative collaborates with local Veteran Service Organizations (VSOs), community groups, and arts organizations—as well as the Schools and programs within the College of Visual and Performing Arts at George Mason University—to support lasting connections to the arts, community support, and camaraderie. The goal is to serve our local Veterans, Servicemembers, and their families through the arts.

You can find more information about the Veterans and the Arts Initiative athttps://hyltoncenter.org/veterans/.