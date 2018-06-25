Menu
Woodbridge
71°
Clear
Feels like: 71°F
Wind: 2mph ESE
Humidity: 83%
Pressure: 30.13"Hg
UV index: 0
Detailed forecast ▸
Breaking News: Male shot multiple times in North Stafford neighborhood
For a Better Commute. For Better Connected Communities in Prince William & Stafford, Va.
Reaching 150,000+ Monthly Users. Proudly Serving 257 Paying Subscribers.
Sign In
Subscribe

Dumfries man wanted in connection to strangulation

News
Potomac Local
June 25, 2018 / 4:21 pm / Leave a Comment

From Prince William police: 

Strangulation | Domestic Related – On June 23 at 12:47AM, officers responded to a residence located in the 11400 block of Lucasville Rd in Manassas (20112) to investigate a 9-1-1 call. The investigation revealed that the accused was involved in a verbal altercation with an acquaintance, identified as a 35-year-old woman, while driving in Prince William County. During the argument, the accused grabbed the victim and began to choke her. When the two arrived at a residence on Lucasville Rd, the accused pulled the victim to the ground by her hair and proceeded to punch her in the face before choking the victim again as she was holding their 6-month-old baby girl. The victim reported to police that she at some point allegedly lost consciousness. When another family member of the victim saw what was happening, the family member attempted to call police. The accused then grabbed the phone from the family member and damaged it. The accused eventually fled the area and the police were contacted. The victim reported minor injuries. The child was not harmed. Following the investigation, officers obtained arrest warrants for the accused, identified as Robert Joseph HARDY II. Attempts to locate the accused have been unsuccessful. The investigation continues. 
Wanted: [Photo from November of 2017]

Robert Joseph HARDY II, 38, of the 3200 block of John Rolfe Ct in Dumfries
Described as a white male, 5’10”, 165lbs with brown hair and brown eyes
Wanted for strangulationchild endangermentdomestic assault & battery, and preventing the summoning of a law enforcement officer

Post Your Email Notices, Press Releases, Event Fliers, and Photos


News, Crime

© 2018 Potomac Local Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.