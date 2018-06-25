Dumfries man wanted in connection to strangulation

From Prince William police:

Strangulation | Domestic Related – On June 23 at 12:47AM, officers responded to a residence located in the 11400 block of Lucasville Rd in Manassas (20112) to investigate a 9-1-1 call. The investigation revealed that the accused was involved in a verbal altercation with an acquaintance, identified as a 35-year-old woman, while driving in Prince William County. During the argument, the accused grabbed the victim and began to choke her. When the two arrived at a residence on Lucasville Rd, the accused pulled the victim to the ground by her hair and proceeded to punch her in the face before choking the victim again as she was holding their 6-month-old baby girl. The victim reported to police that she at some point allegedly lost consciousness. When another family member of the victim saw what was happening, the family member attempted to call police. The accused then grabbed the phone from the family member and damaged it. The accused eventually fled the area and the police were contacted. The victim reported minor injuries. The child was not harmed. Following the investigation, officers obtained arrest warrants for the accused, identified as Robert Joseph HARDY II. Attempts to locate the accused have been unsuccessful. The investigation continues.

Wanted: [Photo from November of 2017]

Robert Joseph HARDY II, 38, of the 3200 block of John Rolfe Ct in Dumfries

Described as a white male, 5’10”, 165lbs with brown hair and brown eyes

Wanted for strangulation, child endangerment, domestic assault & battery, and preventing the summoning of a law enforcement officer