CASA needs advocates to help protect abused and neglected children

Good Morning Prince William –

· CASA Children’s Intervention Services needs volunteer advocates to help protect abused and neglected children in our community. You’ll receive fantastic training to give you all the skills needed to help these kids. Please email Suzanne at: smitchell@casacis.org to learn more about the program and register for the next orientation session.

· The Washington Nationals Youth Baseball Academy is looking for volunteers to assist with PLAY, a summer instructional league free to kids in Wards 5-8 in DC. Coaches volunteer twice a week, 6pm-7:30pm, June 18 – August 3. Experience is not necessary, just bring energy and be a positive role model. Please contact Rose.Broberg@Nationals.com to learn more.

· SERVE in Manassas still has an urgent need for volunteers on Friday June 29th for the Annual Inventory of the food warehouse. Volunteers must be age 16+ and able to do moderate lifting. The morning shift is 9am-1pm. Afternoon shift is 1-4pm. Please register for this opportunity at: http://signup.com/go/TMXRPOP.

· PW Conservation Alliance has several fun workdays coming up. Please join them on workday dates of July 7, July 20 and August 4th at Merrimac Farm, 9am-12noon. It feels good to get your hands dirty. Please RSVP for these events at (703) 490-5200 or via email at: alliance@pwconserve.org.

· Literacy Volunteers Prince William is gearing up for their next tutor training workshop in July. This is the perfect way to give a helping hand to an adult working on the skill set. Training begins Saturday July 14th, 8:45am-4pm and finishes Saturday July 28th, 9am-12pm. You’ll gain all the skills needed to be extremely effective. Please call (703) 670-5702 or visit their website: www.lvapw.org to register.

· Mark your calendars for Saturday August 25th for the 3rd Annual Farm to Table event to support the Prince William Environmental Excellence Foundation at Windy Knoll Farm. The event runs from 3pm-8pm with 2 seating’s for dinner. Tickets are just $40 for adults, $20 for children 13-18 and free for kids under 12. There will be local vendors, artisan and farm sponsors and antique equipment. It promises to be fun for the entire family. You can buy tickets on line at: princewilliamfarm2table2018.eventbrite.com.

· Astar Education Institute in Manassas invites recent college graduates a great opportuning to teach English in China for the next school year. Start date is August 22, 2018 in Dongguan, Guangdong Province, China. Qualifications needed include BS in English preferred with TESOL/TEFL certificate but they’ll train you if you don’t have it, ability to obtain background check and valid US passport. Your compensation includes free teaching training, scholarship for TESOL Certificate training, working VISA for China, monthly salary $1200, health insurance, free flights, meals and housing in China. This is a huge resume builder for graduates looking for the next fantastic adventure. Please call Fannie at (703) 368-6838 ext. 14 to learn more.

· BARN is in need of volunteers to staff their front desk. Duties include answering the phones/door as well as general administrative tasks. Shifts are Monday –Friday 9am-12pm and 12pm -3pm. Hours will increase to 5pm during peak times of the year. Please call (703) 368-4791 for more information.

· Serve Our Willing Warriors is in need of administrative support volunteers at their Bull Run Retreat in Haymarket. Basic admin duties are needed along with a big smile and friendly face to welcome visitors. Hours are weekdays 9am-2pm. It’s a great way to give back to our veterans and not have to fight the daily grind into DC! For more information, please contact Heidi at volunteer@willingwarriors.org. SOWW also presents Lemon-Aid Stands for America which raises funds by holding lemonade stands in local neighborhoods. Funds raised will help provide warriors and their families a week stay at the Warrior Retreat at Bull Run – a priceless gift to so many! What a great activity all ages can enjoy to support a worthy cause! Please visit www.willingwarriors.org to learn more on how you can help.

· Care Net PRCs is looking for bilingual volunteers to help in their office in Manassas. They are also having a movie event on July 14th, 7pm at Manassas Baptist Church. Come see the inspiring movie – I can Only Imagine. Please email Kirk at crc@carenetprcs.org for more info.

· The Greater Prince William Medical Reserve Corps needs both medical and non-medical volunteers to join their ranks. These volunteers are trained to respond to public health emergencies as well as day to day health department activities. They offer tons of training topics to build your skillset. Please call Isabella at (703) 792-7341 to learn more.

· The PW Crime Prevention Council is looking for new volunteer members to promote safe communities. The Council meeting the 2nd. Monday of the month at 7:30pm at 1 County Complex. Please register on the website at: pwcpc.org.

· K9s Serving Vets in Triangle, Virginia supports the process of partnering the vet with a service dog. They assist from start to finish that will in the end change the veteran’s life. Please consider donating to them on line at: k9sservingvets.org.

· Virginia Cooperative Extension needs volunteers to lead financial seminars in Manassas and/or Woodbridge area. Please email Victoria for more specifics at: smartmoney@pwcgov.org.

· The Manassas Senior Center is looking for a volunteer to teach crafts to the members of the center each week. Come share your love of knitting, crocheting, painting, ceramics and such with others. Please call Jan at (571) 292-5307 for more info. They also would love a volunteer to teach Sign Language class as well. It’s a great way to share your skill. Please call Sue at 703-792-7154 to learn more.

· Youth for Tomorrow is looking for volunteers to share hobbies and interests with the kids on weekends. If you have a little time please bring your interest to share with them such as sewing, gardening, cooking, golf, arts & crafts, jewelry to name just a few. Please fill out the volunteer application with your resume at: youthfortomorrow.org.



If you are looking for other opportunities, please don’t forget to call my wonderful team at Volunteer Prince William. Jan can help you with the Retired and Senior Volunteer (RSVP) opportunities at (703) 369-5292 ext. 1, Shelley can help with any individual or group projects and send you weekly updates if you’d like. Shelley is at (703) 369-5292 ext. 2, and Bonnie can help you with opportunities available in Disaster Preparedness at (703) 369-5292 ext. 3. Please visit our website at www.volunteerprincewilliam.org. Thanks so much for all you do in our community.

Call to Action is a column written by Volunteer Prince William Director Mary Foley.