22 new Prince William police officers graduate academy

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY — The Prince William County Criminal Justice Academy Basic Law Enforcement 42nd Session graduated on Friday, June 22, 2018, at 10 a.m. at the Hylton Performing Arts Center, 10960 George Mason Circle, just outside Manassas.

The 22 men and women completed a 24-week course of training in all aspects of police work, including classes in firearms, use-of-force decision making, driver training, legal training, patrol techniques, criminal investigation and crash investigation.

To put their lives on the line serving the community, starting officers make $48,000 a year. Now graduated from the training academy, the officers will serve in one of three police districts in the county — on the east side in Woodbridge, on the western end near Manassas, and a new central police district created when the department opened its third police station on Davis Ford Road earlier this year.

The graduating law enforcement personnel are listed below, and brief biographies of each graduate follow:

Flynn X. Allen served in the U.S. Army Reserves prior to joining the Department. Additionally, he has family in law enforcement. Officer Allen is assigned to work patrol in western Prince William County.

James T. Clinton is a graduate of The College of William and Mary in Williamsburg, Va., with a bachelor’s degree in sociology. He has family in law enforcement. Officer Clinton is assigned to work patrol in central Prince William County.

Luiz Carlos J. Da Silva, Jr., is a graduate of Theodore Roosevelt High School in Washington, D.C. He worked in the health care industry prior to joining the Department. He is fluent in Portuguese and Spanish. Officer DaSilva is assigned to work patrol in western Prince William County.

Xavier P. Garcia is a graduate of King High School in Corpus Christi, Texas. He served in military law enforcement in the U.S. Marine Corps prior to joining the Department. Officer Garcia is assigned to work patrol in eastern Prince William County.

K. Ernest Grenke is a graduate of Culpeper County High School in Culpeper, Va. He served in The Old Guard in the U.S. Army prior to joining the Department. Officer Grenke is assigned to work patrol in western Prince William County.

Leathan R. Hopkins is a graduate of Virginia Wesleyan College in Virginia Beach, Va., with a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice. Officer Hopkins is assigned to work patrol in central Prince William County.

Cody W. Jones is a graduate of Great Bridge High School in Chesapeake, Va. He served in the U.S. Marine Corps prior to joining the Department. Officer Jones is assigned to work patrol in central Prince William County.

Jesse L. Kesterson is a graduate of Old Dominion University in Norfolk, Va., with a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice. He served in security forces in the U.S. Air Force prior to joining the Department. Officer Kesterson is assigned to work patrol in western Prince William County.

Adnan M. Khan is a graduate of George Mason University in Fairfax, Va., with a bachelor’s degree in criminology. He is fluent in Pashto. Officer Khan is assigned to work patrol in western Prince William County.

Christopher J. Lehn is a graduate of CUNY Queens College in Flushing, N.Y., with a bachelor’s degree in accounting. Officer Lehn is assigned to work patrol in eastern Prince William County.

Ryan J. Linkous served in military law enforcement in the U.S. Marine Corps prior to joining the Department. Additionally, he was Class Guide of the 42nd Session. Officer Linkous is assigned to work patrol in central Prince William County.

Travis D. Martin is a graduate of West Virginia University in Morgantown with a bachelor’s degree in criminology. He also serves in the U.S. Army Reserve. Officer Martin is assigned to work patrol in central Prince William County.

Michael C. Miller, II, is assigned to work patrol in western Prince William County.

Benjamin S. Montgomery has family in law enforcement. Officer Montgomery is assigned to work patrol in western Prince William County.

James K. Murray is a graduate of the University of Mississippi in Oxford with a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice. He has family in law enforcement. Officer Murray is assigned to work patrol in eastern Prince William County.

Rachel A. Mynier is a graduate of the University of Texas at San Antonio, with a bachelor’s degree in psychology. She worked in law enforcement in Florida prior to joining the Department. Officer Mynier is assigned to work patrol in eastern Prince William County.

Christopher J. Russo is a graduate of Onondaga Community College in Syracuse, N.Y., with an associate degree in criminal justice. He served in military law enforcement in the U.S. Navy prior to joining the Department. Officer Russo is assigned to work patrol in western Prince William County.

Charles D. Simmons, Jr., is a graduate of Lord Fairfax Community College in Warrenton, Va., with an associate degree in criminal justice. Officer Simmons is assigned to work patrol in western Prince William County.

Liam M. Solis-Santana served in the U.S. Marine Corps prior to joining the Department. He is fluent in Spanish. Officer Solis-Santana is assigned to work patrol in eastern Prince William County.

August C. Stickel, V, is a graduate of Pennsylvania State University in Altoona, Pa., with a bachelor’s degree in political science. He served in the U.S. Army prior to joining the Department. Officer Stickel is assigned to work patrol in eastern Prince William County.

William J. Ward is a graduate of Park View High School in Sterling, Va. He worked in the health care industry prior to joining the Department. Additionally, he was Class President of the 42nd Session. Officer Ward is assigned to work patrol in western Prince William County.

LeAndra K. Watford is a graduate of Paul D. Camp Community College in Virginia with an associate degree in criminal justice. Additionally, she serves in the U.S. Army National Guard. Officer Watford is assigned to work patrol in eastern Prince William County.

A police spokesman says the department is still hiring for new officers. Interested applicants may apply by going to joinpwcpd.org.