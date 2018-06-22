Rape, unlawful filming charges filed in two cases involving minors
From Prince William police:
Rape | Abduction with Intent to Defile – On June 20, detectives from the Special Victims Unit began an investigation into a rape which was reported to have occurred at a residence located in the Woodbridge (22193) area of Prince William County. The investigation revealed the victim, 12-year-old girl, was raped by the accused, a family member, on more than one occasion in April and June of 2018. The incidents were recently disclosed and police conducted an investigation in the allegations. Following the investigation, the accused, identified as Jose Hector GONZALEZ ORTIZ, was arrested.Arrested on June 21:Jose Hector GONZALEZ ORTIZ, 35, of the Woodbridge areaCharged with 2 counts of rape and 1 count of abduction with intent to defileCourt Date: Pending | Bond: Held WITHOUT Bond
Also from Prince William police, a separate incident:
Aggravated Sexual Battery | Unlawful Filming – On June 6, detectives from the Special Victims Unit began an investigation into a sexual assault which was reported to have occurred at a residence located in the Manassas (20109) area of Prince William County. The investigation revealed the victim, an 11-year-old girl, was inappropriately filmed by the accused, an acquaintance, on more than one occasion between November 2016 and June 2018. On one of the occasions, the accused sexually assaulted the victim. The incidents were recently disclosed and police conducted an investigation in the allegations.Following the investigation, detectives obtained warrants for the arrest of the accused, identified as Esteban CARRILLO ZAPETA. The accused was located and arrested by members of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force at an address in Hyattsville, Maryland on June 21.The accused will remain in custody in Maryland until extradited back to Virginia.Arrested on June 21: [No photo available]Esteban CARRILLO ZAPETA, 32, of no fixed addressCharged with aggravated sexual battery, unlawful filming, and production of child pornographyCourt Date: Pending | Status: Awaiting Extradition
- The FREE email packed with local news
- The FREE email packed with local news
- The FREE email packed with local news
© 2018 Potomac Local Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.