Rape, unlawful filming charges filed in two cases involving minors

Aggravated Sexual Battery | Unlawful Filming – On June 6, detectives from the Special Victims Unit began an investigation into a sexual assault which was reported to have occurred at a residence located in the Manassas (20109) area of Prince William County. The investigation revealed the victim, an 11-year-old girl, was inappropriately filmed by the accused, an acquaintance, on more than one occasion between November 2016 and June 2018. On one of the occasions, the accused sexually assaulted the victim. The incidents were recently disclosed and police conducted an investigation in the allegations.

Following the investigation, detectives obtained warrants for the arrest of the accused, identified as Esteban CARRILLO ZAPETA. The accused was located and arrested by members of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force at an address in Hyattsville, Maryland on June 21.

The accused will remain in custody in Maryland until extradited back to Virginia.

Arrested on June 21: [No photo available]

Esteban CARRILLO ZAPETA, 32, of no fixed address

Charged with aggravated sexual battery, unlawful filming, and production of child pornography

Court Date: Pending | Status: Awaiting Extradition