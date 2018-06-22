OmniRide passengers moved off stalled bus at I-66 and I-495

FAIRFAX COUNTY — Some OmniRide passengers had to get off their bus this afternoon at the busy intersection of Interstates 66 and 495 near Tysons Corner.

A commuter coach carrying passengers traveling on I-66 eastbound for the Portsmouth Commuter Lot near Manassas broke down on the highway leaving passengers stranded. A second OmniRide commuter bus was sent to pick up the passengers.

Those passengers exited the bus just before 2 p.m. into the pouring rain and got on the second bus that pulled up behind the disabled bus, which had broken down on the left shoulder of I-66.

“We always check first with [the Virginia Department of Transportation] to make sure roadway conditions are safe enough for us to allow passengers to get off the bus,” said OmniRide spokeswoman Katy Nicholson.

Traffic on I-66 where the bus had broken down was slow and congested as passengers de-boarded their bus.

It’s unclear how many passengers were on board the bus when it broke down.