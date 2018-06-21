PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY — Have a cell phone on the Verizon network?

You won’t be able to use it to call 911 in Prince William County. When Verizon customers dial 911, the call doesn’t go through.

Instead, Verizon customers are urged to dial the county’s non-emergency number to get through to the 911 call center. That number is 703-792-6500.

A Manassas spokeswoman tells us the city is experiencing similar problems with Verizon users. All 911 calls to the city are processed through the county’s 911 call center. City residents are encouraged to call 703-257-8000 to report emergencies.

We’ll post updates here when we get them.

Updated 1:30 p.m.

The phone lines are now working like they’re supposed to, according to an email from Prince William police.

However, if you’re still having issues dialing 911 from your Verizon cell phone, or a cell phone on any carrier, you’re encouraged to dial the county’s non-emergency number to reach the 911 call center. That’s 703-792-6500.