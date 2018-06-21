Crews lay 10 feet of new pipe in water main repair

DUMFRIES — Water crews mopped up a mess in Dumfries.

Workers fixed a burst 12-inch water main Wednesday evening that snarled traffic in Virginia’s oldest, continuously chartered town. The pipe, located between Tripoli Boulevard and Old Stage Coach Road, ruptured about 1:30 p.m. Crews had the water shut off about 15 minutes later, but the damage to the afternoon commute had been done.

Authorities closed Route 1 in both directions Wednesday afternoon while the Prince William Service Authority made its repairs. The work was completed about 9 p.m.

Very few customers went without water during the repairs.

“A handful of businesses and residences of were out of service that afternoon, including the Liberty Village commercial park,” a Prince William Service Authority spokesman told us.

Water to those customers was restored about 6:30 p.m. Crews laid a total of 10 feet of new pipe during the repair.