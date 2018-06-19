Woman struck in hit and run on I-95 cited for ‘being a pedestrian on the interstate’

A woman from Lorton was struck after she pulled off on the side of Interstate 95 south at the Purple Heart Bridge over the Occoquan River.

We don’t yet know why she stopped.

More from Virginia State Police:

Virginia State Police is investigating a report of a pedestrian struck on I-95 in Fairfax County.

At approximately 3:49 p.m. on May 20, 2018, Breeja R. Wilkins, 21, of Lorton, Va. had pulled onto the right shoulder of I-95 South at the 161.2 mile marker near the Occoquan Bridge and exited her vehicle. A Toyota Tacoma, driven by Robert T. McGee, 51, of Lorton, Va., entered the highway from Route 1 in the lane adjacent to Wilkins.

A verbal altercation between Wilkins and McGee ensued. The state police investigation revealed Wilkins walked into the merge lane to where McGee’s vehicle was located. She was subsequently struck by his vehicle.

McGee left the scene in his vehicle.

Wilkins was transported to a nearby hospital in her vehicle by one of her passengers. She was treated for serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

During the course of the trooper’s investigation, video of the incident was obtained from a passing vehicle. The video is not being released as it is part of the ongoing investigation.

State police did receive a 911 call about the incident, but when the trooper arrived on scene both vehicles and parties had left the scene.

State police has charged McGee with one felony count of hit & run and one misdemeanor count for assault.

Traffic summons for being a pedestrian on the interstate and improper stopping on the interstate have been issued for Wilkins.

The incident remains under investigation.