Pepper spray unleashed at Fraleys Furniture Gallery
From Prince William police:
Malicious Wounding by Caustic Substance – On June 18 at 11:30AM, officers responded to Fraleys Furniture Gallery located at 17696 Main St in Dumfries (22026) to investigate a disorderly.The victim, a 64-year-old man, reported to police that he and the accused, an acquaintance, were involved in a verbal altercation that escalated. During the encounter, the accused retrieved pepper spray and proceeded to spray the victim in the face. The parties eventually separated and police were contacted. Following the investigation, the accused, identified as Erica Althea GARDNER, was arrested.Arrested on June 18:Erica Althea GARDNER, 38, of no fixed addressCharged with malicious wounding by caustic substanceCourt Date: August 21, 2018 | Bond: Held WITHOUT Bond
