‘For colored and for white’ — How Prince William preserved poll books used in 1902
Sarah Nucci, a preservationist in Prince William County, joins us today on the Potomac Local Podcast.
She discusses an award-winning effort to preserve poll books used to track Prince William County voters during the turn of the 20th century.
And, as any student of U.S. history might expect, blacks were not treated the same as whites at this time.
