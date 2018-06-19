Menu
Woodbridge
78°
Sunny
Feels like: 84°F
Wind: 4mph NW
Humidity: 87%
Pressure: 29.83"Hg
UV index: 0
Detailed forecast ▸
For a Better Commute. For Better Connected Communities in Prince William & Stafford, Va.
Reaching 150,000+ Monthly Users. Proudly Serving 256 Paying Subscribers.
Sign In
Subscribe

‘For colored and for white’ — How Prince William preserved poll books used in 1902

News
Potomac Local
June 19, 2018 / 8:49 am / Leave a Comment

Podcast: Play in new window | Download (29.1MB)

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Android | Google Play | Stitcher | RSS | More

Nucci

Sarah Nucci, a preservationist in Prince William County, joins us today on the Potomac Local Podcast.

She discusses an award-winning effort to preserve poll books used to track Prince William County voters during the turn of the 20th century.

And, as any student of U.S. history might expect, blacks were not treated the same as whites at this time.

Post Your Email Notices, Press Releases, Event Fliers, and Photos


News, Podcast, Prince William

© 2018 Potomac Local Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.