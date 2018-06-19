Driver charged with DUI, eluding police following police pursuit

The suspect had a pregnant passenger in the vehicle.

On June 17, 2018, at approximately 8:28 p.m., Deputy J.A. Mangan observed a vehicle with a defective headlight traveling southbound on U.S. 1. The deputy attempted to initiate a traffic stop, but the suspect vehicle continued on. The vehicle accelerated and a pursuit ensued, prompting the deputy to radio for additional units. The suspect vehicle continued traveling at a high rate of speed, and, in the area of U.S. 1 and Layhill Road, the vehicle crossed the double yellow line into opposite lanes of travel to get around traffic.

In the area of Truslow Road, the suspect vehicle made a sharp right turn and crashed into a parked car. The driver exited and began to run towards the wood line. The deputy gave chase and repeatedly ordered the suspect to stop. The deputy eventually caught up to the suspect and ordered him to the ground.

The suspect, identified as Joshua Stephen Jackson, 29, of Stafford was taken into custody. The suspect’s license came back revoked due to previous DUI charges. In addition, a search of Jackson’s person subsequent to arrest yielded a small bag of marijuana. A search of his vehicle yielded an empty container of alcohol.

[Fire and] Rescue was called to examine injuries the suspect sustained during the crash and he was subsequently transported to Stafford Hospital. The passenger of the vehicle, who was five months pregnant, was also examined by rescue personnel, but she denied transport against medical advice. She told deputies she asked the suspect multiple times to let her out of the vehicle during the pursuit, and he refused.

Deputies obtained a search warrant for blood and afterward Jackson was released from the hospital, he was transported to Rappahannock Regional Jail and incarcerated without bond.

The suspect is charged with abduction, resisting arrest, destruction of property, driving with a revoked license, driving after forfeiture of license, driving under the influence, possession of marijuana, eluding police, hit and run, reckless driving, and several traffic offenses.