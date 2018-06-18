Neighbors rally for Stafford house fire victims
Stafford fire and rescue crews were called to a blaze in the Park Ridge neighborhood early Sunday.
Three adults escaped the fire. Now neighbors are rallying to help.
From an email from Marcia Ramos:
Post Your Email Notices, Press Releases, Event Fliers, and PhotosThe family and pets are safe but they must now start over and We wish to raise money to assist as this will take a long time for the family to recover from.We, lastly, would like to give credit to the Stafford County fire department and the Quantico fire department who collaborated in putting out the fire and attending to the family and houses affected. I believe six fire trucks occupied our small street with only one entrance/exit and many firefighters were on the scene. It was an amazing sight to behold; albeit, a horrific event.So far we have raised $1,240 in online and cash donations in less than 24 hours. We would like to raise more and we would truly appreciate your help in this matter.The gofundme link is below:
- The FREE email packed with local news
- The FREE email packed with local news
- The FREE email packed with local news