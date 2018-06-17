Heat wave to impact area just before start of summer

The heat is on.

Temperatures on Monday will rise into the mid-90s with a heat index value as high as 102 under mostly sunny skies. That means temperatures will feel like they are in the triple digits.

Monday night, low temperatures will drop into the high 70s.

Tuesday brings a chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Still hot, high temperatures will hover in the low 90s across the region.

On Tuesday night, we’ll feel temperatures in the low 70s.

It’ll be relatively cooler on Wednesday with temperatures in the mid to upper 80s. Rain showers are in the forecast on Wednesday through the weekend.

Summer officially arrives on Thursday.

The Prince William County Fire and Rescue Department on Friday reminded parents and drivers to never leave children or pets inside hot cars and to always check the back seat before getting out of the car.

People exposed to high temperatures are also more susceptible to hypothermia. The symptoms include sudden dizziness, cramps, or fatigue.

Fire and rescue officials also remind residents to check on elderly residents and make sure they have electric fans or to take them to air-conditioned buildings like shopping malls, libraries, or other community facilities.

At last but not least, drink plenty of water all day long.