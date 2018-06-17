Firefighters, Blue Star Mothers fill 681 care packages for troops

From an email:

This weekend marked the fifth year the Stafford County Fire and Rescue Department and the Stafford County Firefighter’s Association (IAFF Local 4012) partnered with the Blue Star Mothers of Fredericksburg, Chapter 4 for their annual care packaging event that was held Saturday, June 16. hundreds of volunteers, ranging from local businesses, veterans organizations, churches, civic organizations, schools, and our fire and rescue personnel showed up at the Berea fire station to prepare 681 care packages to be sent to our troops abroad.

Volunteers lined up throughout the engine bays of the fire station and systematically filled boxes where they would eventually end up being loaded into the back of a pickup truck to be driven directly across the street to the post office. Although these packages deliver treats and hygiene products, they also serve as a reminder to our troops that they are not forgotten and we appreciate the sacrifices made by them and their families every day.

When all of the heavy lifting was done, lunch was provided by Mission BBQ.