Join us to meet the local top docs! Find your Passion as a Doctor!

(Shadow for a Day Series)

Centerfuse

9071 Center St., Manassas

Tues., June 26th, 5:30pm to 6:30 pm

Hosted by Theresa Ellis, Tackle Management PR Marketing

Students: Hear about job-shadowing opportunities.

Community members; Learn about healthcare updates.

Our top Novant Health UVA Health System physicians include:

Mike Perez, MD Family Medicine

Mark Bartolozzi, MD General Surgery

Joanne Gutliph, MD Gynecology

Ahsan Jafir, MD Cardiology

RSVP TheresaEllis@TackleManagement.com

Free with snacks and refreshments.