Find your Passion…as a Doctor!
Join us to meet the local top docs! Find your Passion as a Doctor!
(Shadow for a Day Series)
Centerfuse
9071 Center St., Manassas
Tues., June 26th, 5:30pm to 6:30 pm
Hosted by Theresa Ellis, Tackle Management PR Marketing
Students: Hear about job-shadowing opportunities.
Community members; Learn about healthcare updates.
Our top Novant Health UVA Health System physicians include:
- Mike Perez, MD Family Medicine
- Mark Bartolozzi, MD General Surgery
- Joanne Gutliph, MD Gynecology
- Ahsan Jafir, MD Cardiology
RSVP TheresaEllis@TackleManagement.com
Free with snacks and refreshments.
