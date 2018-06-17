Menu
Find your Passion…as a Doctor!

Sponsored Post
Sponsored Post
June 17, 2018 / 12:19 pm

Join us to meet the local top docs! Find your Passion as a Doctor!
(Shadow for a Day Series)

Centerfuse
9071 Center St., Manassas
Tues., June 26th, 5:30pm to 6:30 pm

Hosted by Theresa Ellis, Tackle Management PR Marketing

Students: Hear about job-shadowing opportunities.
Community members; Learn about healthcare updates.

Our top Novant Health UVA Health System physicians include:

  • Mike Perez, MD Family Medicine
  • Mark Bartolozzi, MD General Surgery
  • Joanne Gutliph, MD Gynecology
  • Ahsan Jafir, MD Cardiology

RSVP TheresaEllis@TackleManagement.com

Free with snacks and refreshments.

