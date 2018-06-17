3 escape burning house on Lakeside Drive

STAFFORD — Three adults escaped a fire inside a home in Stafford this morning. Fire and rescue crews were called to the scene of the fire at 5:21 a.m.

From a press release:

At 05:21 this morning, units from Stafford County Fire and Rescue we alerted to a residential structure fire at 26 Lakeside Drive. The initial call was made to 911 by a neighbor who woke up and noticed fire to the rear of the residence.

Fire crews arrived on scene six minutes after the call was received by 911 to find a two-story structure with fire on the rear deck, extending to the first-floor kitchen, up the outside, and into the attic. All residents escaped the fire and the family’s pet cat was found later during a search of the structure.

Mutual aid was received by Quantico MCB, City of Fredericksburg, and Prince William County.

Damage to the house and contents were estimated at $235,000. The family did not require the assistance of the Red Cross at the time of the incident. The cause of the fire is under investigation by the fire marshal’s office.