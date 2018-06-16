Woodbridge man killed in motorcycle crash

From Virginia State Police:

Virginia State Police Trooper N.A. Dayes is investigating a fatal motorcycle crash in Fairfax County. The crash occurred June 12, 2018, at 9:57 p.m. on Interstate 66, less than a mile east of the Dulles Toll road.

According to witnesses, two motorcycles were westbound on I-66 and traveling at a high rate of speed. One of the motorcycles, a 2011 Suzuki GSX, sideswiped a 2001 Jaguar XK8 traveling west on I-66. The impact of the crash caused the motorcycle to run off the left side of the interstate and strike the guardrail.

The motorcyclist, Jorge Ranulfo Sanchez Jr., 27, of Woodbridge, Va., died at the scene. Sanchez was wearing a helmet.

The driver of the car was not injured in the crash.