Man loses fingers in Stafford construction accident

News
Potomac Local
June 16, 2018 / 10:06 am / Leave a Comment
Photo: Stafford County Fire and Rescue Department

A 39-year-old man was flown to an area hospital on Friday, June 15 after his hands were caught in a piece of drilling equipment. 

From an email: 

At 10:53 this morning, personnel from the Stafford County Fire and Rescue Department were dispatched to the area of Kellogg Mill Road and Woodcutters Road for a medical emergency. 

The first unit arrived on the scene four minutes later to find a construction worker who’s fingers had become entangled in a piece of equipment used for horizontal drilling, amputating three of his fingers. 

Fire and Rescue workers quickly stabilized the patient, and 35 minutes after 9-1-1 was called, the patient was loaded into a helicopter to be flown to Reston Hospital to be seen by a hand specialist.   

