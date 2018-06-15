6 Bears & a Goat wins for blonde ale

From an email:

6 Bears & a Goat Brewing Co.’s Mae West Blonde Ale has earned a gold medal in the 2018 Virginia Craft Beer Cup competition. The Virginia Craft Brewers Guild (VCBG) announced the award for the Fredericksburg-area brewery Monday during the group’s annual meeting in Richmond.

More than 100 breweries from across Virginia competed in the contest put on by the VCBG, which advocates for the Commonwealth’s burgeoning craft beer industry. There were 26 categories judged by BJCP judges. All 26 gold medal winning beers then competed for the Virginia Craft Beer Cup Best-of-Show winner.

“The judges’ acclaim for Mae West confirms what 6 Bears & a Goat customers already know,” said Mark Faller, CEO of the veteran-owned 6B&G brewery off U.S. 17 in southern Stafford County. “This easy-drinking ale is our top seller in distribution and at the brew house. You could almost say it’s a people’s choice award too. We’re honored to have received the VCBG medal. I commend head brewer Chuck Arnold and brewer Thomas Faller for their commitment to quality and consistency.”