Prince William Conservation Alliance Named ‘One of the Best’ nonprofits by the Catalogue for Philanthropy

From a press release:

After a careful vetting process, the Catalogue for Philanthropy: Greater Washington has selected Prince William Conservation Alliance to be part of the Class of 2018-19. Prince William Conservation Alliance has undergone a rigorous review process conducted by a team of 120+ experts in the local philanthropic field, and has met the Catalogue’s high standards.

Potential donors can be confident that the nonprofits in the Catalogue are worthy of their support. Prince William Conservation Alliance’s mission is to inspire community action and create sustainable communities for all.

This year the Catalogue celebrates its 16th anniversary: since its inception it has raised $40 million for nonprofits in the region. It also offers trainings, neighborhood-based opportunities for collaboration, and a speakers series for individuals who want to learn about and engage with the needs, challenges, and accomplishments of our shared community.

This year, reviewers helped select 77 charities to feature in the print edition, 38 of which are new to the Catalogue this year. It also selected an additional 49 nonprofits to be re-featured on its website. The network now includes 400+ vetted nonprofits working in the arts, education, environment, and human services sectors throughout Greater Washington.

“People want to know where to give and they need trusted information. Based on our in-depth review, we believe that Prince William Conservation Alliance is one of the best community-based nonprofits in the region,” says Bob Wittig, Executive Director of the Catalogue for Philanthropy.

Executive Director Kim Hosen says, “Prince William Conservation Alliance is delighted to recognized by the Catalogue for Philanthropy. Since 2002, our work has opened doors to community action, from reclaiming native habitats to support for smart growth initiatives. This important recognition highlights the value of our hard work and helps us advance our goals over the next 16 years.”