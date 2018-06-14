Menu
Motorcyclist, 63, dies in Liberia Avenue crash

News
Potomac Local
June 14, 2018

From Manassas police:

Fatal Accident

On June 12, 2018 at approximately 4:43 p.m., officers of the Manassas City Police Department responded to the area of Liberia Ave and Ivy Glen Ct for a report of an accident. The investigation revealed the driver of a motorcycle was travelling on Liberia Ave and collided with a vehicle turning onto Liberia Ave from Ivy Glen Ct.

The driver of the motorcycle was transported to a local area hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. The victim was identified as George SANDERS, a 63 year-old resident of Manassas.

The investigation is ongoing.

News, Manassas Local