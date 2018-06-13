Star Bethlehem Missionary Baptist Church Reverend Dr. Henry P. During Jr. to be honored

From a press release:

Senator Scott Surovell will present a proclamation honoring Reverend Dr. Henry P. During Jr. for 10 years of service to Star Bethlehem Missionary Baptist Church on Sunday, June 24, 2018.

Reverend Dr. Henry P. During Jr., a lifelong resident of Prince William County, became the pastor of Star Bethlehem Missionary Baptist Church in 2008. Prior to that, Reverend During was serving his church as acting pastor until he was officially elected. Before he became the pastor in any capacity, Reverend During attended Garfield Senior High School and went on to accomplish many things after he graduated from the Prince William County School system. After high school, he attended Hampton University and received his Bachelor of Arts degree, Triangle Bible Institute (Bachelor of Divinity), Regent University (Master of Education), and Southwest Bible College and Seminary (Doctorate in Christian Education). Currently, he is a Leonard N. Smith fellow at the Virginia University of Lynchburg, where he is working towards his Doctor of Ministry Degree.

In addition to serving as the pastor of Star Bethlehem Missionary Church, Reverend Henry P. During is the principal of the Star Bethlehem Christian Academy, as well as president and faculty member of Triangle Bible Institute in Triangle, Virginia.

Guided by the verse, “I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me” (Philippians 4:13), Reverend During shows his love for the community in various ways. He shares his ministry throughout the country and around the world as a revivalist, conference speaker, and instructor.