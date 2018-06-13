Police break up hotel brawl outside Manassas

From Prince William police:

Malicious Wounding – On June 12 at 5:45PM, officers responded to the Wyndham Garden hotel located at 10800 Vandor Ln in Manassas (20109) to investigate an assault. The investigation revealed that the accused was involved in a verbal altercation inside one of the hotel rooms with an acquaintance, a 33-year-old man, which escalated. During the encounter, the accused began to fight with the victim. When the victim attempted to call police, the accused grabbed the phone and prevented the victim from completing the phone call. The accused chased after the victim when he attempted to flee the room and ran into the hallway. The accused caught the victim and continued to assault him until the parties eventually separated. When officers arrived, the located the accused a short time later and detained him without incident. Minor injuries were reported. Following the investigation, the accused, identified as Khoran Zeine POPE, was charged.

Arrested on June 12:

Khoran Zeine POPE, 25, of 225 Diamond Dr in Walkersville, Maryland

Charged with malicious wounding and preventing the summoning of a law enforcement officer

Court Date: July 26, 2018 | Bond: Held WITHOUT bond